Gazprom Neft’ PAO (GDR) (OTCMKTS:GZPFY) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $23.49

Gazprom Neft’ PAO (GDR) (OTCMKTS:GZPFY)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $23.49 and traded as low as $21.06. Gazprom Neft’ PAO (GDR) shares last traded at $21.06, with a volume of 470 shares.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gazprom Neft’ PAO (GDR) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Gazprom Neft’ PAO (GDR) from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd.

The company has a market cap of $19.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.49.

Gazprom Neft’ PAO (GDR) (OTCMKTS:GZPFY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The energy company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Gazprom Neft’ PAO (GDR) had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The firm had revenue of $5.51 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Gazprom Neft’ PAO will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

PJSC Gazprom Neft, an integrated oil company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of crude oil and gas in Russia, the CIS countries, and internationally. The company also involved in the production, distribution, and marketing of refined petroleum products. It holds interests in 90 resource licenses in the oil-producing regions of Russia; and production projects in Angola, Bosnia, Herzegovina, Romania, Serbia, Iraq, and Venezuela.

