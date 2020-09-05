Global Medical REIT Inc (NYSE:GMRE) Short Interest Update

Global Medical REIT Inc (NYSE:GMRE) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 952,100 shares, an increase of 14.7% from the July 30th total of 830,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 325,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.

In related news, Director Ronald Marston purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.30 per share, with a total value of $26,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,139. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GMRE. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Global Medical REIT by 60.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 4,813 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Global Medical REIT by 22.0% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 390,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,952,000 after acquiring an additional 70,500 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Global Medical REIT by 27.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 578,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,858,000 after acquiring an additional 123,951 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Global Medical REIT by 19.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 939,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,676,000 after acquiring an additional 150,706 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Global Medical REIT by 46.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 399,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,042,000 after acquiring an additional 126,707 shares during the period. 64.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GMRE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Global Medical REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Global Medical REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Global Medical REIT in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Global Medical REIT in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.36.

Shares of GMRE traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.41. The stock had a trading volume of 368,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,480. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.50 and a 200 day moving average of $11.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $625.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.70 and a beta of 0.75. Global Medical REIT has a 12 month low of $6.98 and a 12 month high of $15.95.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 24th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 23rd. Global Medical REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.67%.

Global Medical REIT Company Profile

Global Medical REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition of purpose-built healthcare facilities and leasing of those properties to strong healthcare systems and physician groups. The company was founded on March 18, 2011 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

