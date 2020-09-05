Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) Shares Purchased by Oribel Capital Management LP

Oribel Capital Management LP lifted its position in Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) by 58.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,700 shares during the quarter. Global Payments makes up 1.9% of Oribel Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Oribel Capital Management LP’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $22,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 47,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,056,000 after purchasing an additional 15,300 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N. A. raised its stake in Global Payments by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 8,733 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Global Payments by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 40,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,792,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. AXA raised its stake in Global Payments by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 537,853 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $77,574,000 after acquiring an additional 186,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp raised its stake in Global Payments by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 31,932 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,417,000 after acquiring an additional 2,083 shares during the last quarter. 86.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:GPN traded down $4.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $172.56. 2,673,437 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,922,118. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $173.64 and its 200-day moving average is $169.74. The stock has a market cap of $53.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Global Payments Inc has a 1-year low of $105.54 and a 1-year high of $209.62.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.27. Global Payments had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 5.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. Global Payments’s quarterly revenue was up 71.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Global Payments Inc will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 9th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.31%.

GPN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on Global Payments in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Global Payments from $183.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Global Payments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Global Payments from $207.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Global Payments has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.06.

In other news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.25, for a total transaction of $83,125.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,893 shares in the company, valued at $4,138,461.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

