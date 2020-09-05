GMK Noril’skiy nikel’ PAO (GDR) (OTCMKTS:NILSY) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $26.92

GMK Noril’skiy nikel’ PAO (GDR) (OTCMKTS:NILSY) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.92 and traded as low as $26.11. GMK Noril’skiy nikel’ PAO (GDR) shares last traded at $26.43, with a volume of 59,626 shares trading hands.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered GMK Noril’skiy nikel’ PAO (GDR) from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. GMK Noril’skiy nikel’ PAO (GDR) presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.50.

The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.69.

GMK Noril’skiy nikel’ PAO (GDR) Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NILSY)

Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a metals and mining company in Europe, Asia, North and South America, Russia, and the CIS countries. The company operates through GMK Group, KGMK Group, NN Harjavalta, GRK Bystrinskoye, Other Metallurgical, and Other Non-Metallurgical segments.

