GNY Market Capitalization Achieves $798,926.32 (GNY)

GNY (CURRENCY:GNY) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 5th. GNY has a market cap of $798,926.32 and $10,709.00 worth of GNY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GNY token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0042 or 0.00000041 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Exrates, BitMart and P2PB2B. During the last week, GNY has traded 61.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009864 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002316 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.38 or 0.00102089 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00038396 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $161.82 or 0.01590909 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.12 or 0.00187937 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000288 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000727 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.61 or 0.00163248 BTC.

GNY Profile

GNY’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 192,376,657 tokens. GNY’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for GNY is www.gny.io. GNY’s official message board is medium.com/@GNY.IO.

Buying and Selling GNY

GNY can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart, Exrates and P2PB2B. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GNY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GNY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GNY using one of the exchanges listed above.

