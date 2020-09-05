Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY) Shares Acquired by Oribel Capital Management LP

Oribel Capital Management LP grew its position in Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY) by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,200 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP’s holdings in Godaddy were worth $1,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sentry Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Godaddy by 0.3% in the second quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 54,461 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,994,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Godaddy by 3.8% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Godaddy by 5.7% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,095 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Godaddy by 272.2% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 402 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in shares of Godaddy by 26.0% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,614 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. 97.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GDDY. Truist Financial raised their price target on Godaddy from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Godaddy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Raymond James upgraded Godaddy from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. TheStreet cut Godaddy from a “c+” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Godaddy from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.20.

In other news, CFO Raymond E. Winborne, Jr. sold 911 shares of Godaddy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.31, for a total value of $76,806.41. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 158,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,367,687.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Nima Kelly sold 670 shares of Godaddy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.33, for a total value of $53,151.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 128,735 shares in the company, valued at $10,212,547.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,879 shares of company stock worth $5,683,986 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GDDY traded down $2.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $79.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,821,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,581,320. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.24, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Godaddy Inc has a twelve month low of $40.25 and a twelve month high of $89.00. The stock has a market cap of $13.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.87.

Godaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($4.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($4.23). Godaddy had a positive return on equity of 50.04% and a negative net margin of 15.72%. Sell-side analysts expect that Godaddy Inc will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Godaddy Company Profile

GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products for small businesses, Web design professionals, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity; and hosting products, including shared Website hosting, Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers, managed hosting, and security.

