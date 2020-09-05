GoldFund (GFUN) Price Reaches $0.0006

GoldFund (CURRENCY:GFUN) traded 20.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 5th. One GoldFund token can now be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B, Coinhub and Dcoin. During the last seven days, GoldFund has traded down 39% against the U.S. dollar. GoldFund has a market capitalization of $92,804.00 and approximately $447.00 worth of GoldFund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002616 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002844 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Martkist (MARTK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000513 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Okschain (OKS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

GoldFund Profile

GFUN is a token. GoldFund’s total supply is 9,998,657,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 154,093,551 tokens. GoldFund’s official website is www.goldfund.io. GoldFund’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling GoldFund

GoldFund can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Dcoin, Coinhub and P2PB2B. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldFund directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoldFund should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GoldFund using one of the exchanges listed above.

