Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE) Shares Acquired by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,043,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 153,264 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 5.50% of Greenlight Capital Re worth $12,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Greenlight Capital Re in the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 22.6% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 49,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 9,140 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Greenlight Capital Re in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 24.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,874 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 24.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 7,184 shares during the period. 42.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Greenlight Capital Re stock opened at $7.17 on Friday. Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $5.00 and a 12 month high of $11.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 3.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $265.65 million, a PE ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 1.20.

GLRE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Greenlight Capital Re from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded Greenlight Capital Re from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 22nd.

Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a property and casualty reinsurer worldwide. The company offers various property reinsurance products and services, including automobile physical damage; personal lines, such as homeowners' insurance; and commercial lines. It also provides casualty reinsurance products and services comprising general liability, motor liability, professional liability, and worker's compensation; and accident and health, mortgage insurance, surety, trade credit, marine, aviation, energy, cyber, and terrorism products.

