Griffin Mining (LON:GFM) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $47.69

Griffin Mining Ltd (LON:GFM) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $47.69 and traded as high as $71.00. Griffin Mining shares last traded at $68.50, with a volume of 31,139 shares traded.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 50.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 47.69. The company has a market capitalization of $118.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Griffin Mining Company Profile (LON:GFM)

Griffin Mining Limited, a mining and investment company, engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company explores for zinc, gold, silver, lead, and base and precious metal deposits. Its principal property is the Caijiaying mine located in Hebei Province, the People's Republic of China.

