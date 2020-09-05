Handshake (HNS) Trading Down 13.3% Over Last 7 Days

Handshake (CURRENCY:HNS) traded down 4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 5th. During the last week, Handshake has traded down 13.3% against the US dollar. One Handshake coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00001374 BTC on major exchanges. Handshake has a total market cap of $42.75 million and approximately $1.11 million worth of Handshake was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10,170.19 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $328.19 or 0.03226968 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $225.90 or 0.02221152 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47.18 or 0.00463890 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $76.61 or 0.00753243 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00011805 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000320 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00049707 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $55.73 or 0.00547976 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 25.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00012780 BTC.

Handshake Profile

Handshake (CRYPTO:HNS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2B + SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 3rd, 2020. Handshake ‘s total supply is 305,873,025 coins. The official message board for Handshake is kiwi.freenode.net/#handshake. The official website for Handshake is handshake.org. Handshake ‘s official Twitter account is @HNS.

Buying and Selling Handshake

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Handshake directly using U.S. dollars.

