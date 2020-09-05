Hartford Core Bond ETF (BATS:HCRB) Shares Down 0.5%

Hartford Core Bond ETF (BATS:HCRB)’s stock price was down 0.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $42.14 and last traded at $42.14. Approximately 100 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $42.36.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.37.

Read More: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Hartford Core Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hartford Core Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.