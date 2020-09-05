Hashgard Price Tops $0.0003 on Major Exchanges (GARD)

Hashgard (CURRENCY:GARD) traded down 23.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 5th. In the last week, Hashgard has traded 336.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Hashgard has a market cap of $34.68 million and approximately $157,468.00 worth of Hashgard was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hashgard token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001471 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00042084 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 23.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00004886 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $504.05 or 0.04950101 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003881 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002307 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00032320 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00047811 BTC.

Hashgard Profile

Hashgard is a token. Its genesis date was May 4th, 2018. Hashgard’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,144,999,900 tokens. The Reddit community for Hashgard is /r/Hashgard/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hashgard’s official website is www.hashgard.io. Hashgard’s official Twitter account is @Hashgard_off and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hashgard’s official message board is medium.com/@hashgard.

Hashgard Token Trading

Hashgard can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hashgard directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hashgard should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hashgard using one of the exchanges listed above.

