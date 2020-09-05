Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $18.72

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWBK)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $18.72 and traded as low as $18.54. Hawthorn Bancshares shares last traded at $18.98, with a volume of 3,486 shares.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Hawthorn Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

The firm has a market capitalization of $127.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $15.97 million during the quarter. Hawthorn Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 16.54%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%.

In related news, Director Jonathan Holtaway acquired 21,919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.98 per share, with a total value of $350,265.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders acquired a total of 23,419 shares of company stock valued at $375,641 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Hawthorn Bancshares by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 94,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,887 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 153.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 5,897 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 293,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,388,000 after buying an additional 3,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PL Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 282,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,556,000 after buying an additional 9,890 shares in the last quarter. 30.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hawthorn Bancshares Company Profile (NASDAQ:HWBK)

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Hawthorn Bank that provides various banking services in Missouri. The company offers checking and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit; and a range of lending services, including commercial and industrial, single payment personal, installment, and commercial and residential real estate loans.

