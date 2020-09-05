Haydale Graphene Industries (LON:HAYD) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $4.95

Shares of Haydale Graphene Industries PLC (LON:HAYD) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.95 and traded as high as $4.98. Haydale Graphene Industries shares last traded at $4.50, with a volume of 4,167,917 shares.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 4.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.78, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $17.18 million and a PE ratio of -1.88.

Haydale Graphene Industries Company Profile (LON:HAYD)

Haydale Graphene Industries PLC, through its subsidiaries, sources, handles, functionalizes, and processes nanomaterials with a suite of prototyping and analytical equipment in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, China, Thailand, South Korea, Japan, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Resins, Polymers and Composites; and Advanced Materials.

