HedgeTrade (HEDG) Trading Down 22.6% This Week

HedgeTrade (CURRENCY:HEDG) traded up 18.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 5th. During the last week, HedgeTrade has traded down 22.6% against the US dollar. One HedgeTrade token can now be bought for about $1.24 or 0.00012450 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and CoinTiger. HedgeTrade has a total market capitalization of $373.82 million and $328,941.00 worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00005792 BTC.

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001567 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00004445 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001167 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0546 or 0.00000549 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001093 BTC.

Blitzcash (BLITZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002100 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001247 BTC.

Dropil (DROP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00031897 BTC.

About HedgeTrade

HedgeTrade (CRYPTO:HEDG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 10th, 2015. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 301,531,203 tokens. HedgeTrade’s official website is hedgetrade.com. HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @HedgeCoinDev.

Buying and Selling HedgeTrade

HedgeTrade can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and CoinTiger. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HedgeTrade directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HedgeTrade should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HedgeTrade using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

