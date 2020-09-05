HempCoin Achieves Market Cap of $2.05 Million (THC)

HempCoin (CURRENCY:THC) traded 8.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 5th. During the last seven days, HempCoin has traded down 23.1% against the U.S. dollar. HempCoin has a total market capitalization of $2.05 million and $2,289.00 worth of HempCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HempCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0079 or 0.00000079 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00047749 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10,220.01 or 1.02174354 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 18.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0822 or 0.00000822 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 19.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002516 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000443 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.46 or 0.00184565 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000648 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0832 or 0.00000832 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003261 BTC.

HempCoin Coin Profile

HempCoin (THC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 9th, 2014. HempCoin’s total supply is 258,283,455 coins and its circulating supply is 258,148,305 coins. HempCoin’s official message board is medium.com/the-center-branch. HempCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for HempCoin is /r/thehempcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HempCoin’s official website is hempcoin.org.

HempCoin Coin Trading

HempCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HempCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HempCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HempCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

