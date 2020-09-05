Henderson Eurotrust (LON:HNE) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1,270.40

Henderson Eurotrust PLC (LON:HNE) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1,270.40 and traded as high as $1,330.00. Henderson Eurotrust shares last traded at $1,302.50, with a volume of 10,300 shares.

The stock has a market cap of $270.12 million and a PE ratio of 16.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,270.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,155.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Henderson Eurotrust Company Profile (LON:HNE)

Henderson EuroTrust plc is a United Kingdom-based investment company. The Company invests predominantly in large and medium-sized companies, which are perceived to be undervalued in view of their growth prospects or on account of significant changes in management or structure. The Company aims to achieve a total return from a portfolio of European investments.

