Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Holdings Trimmed by APG Asset Management N.V.

APG Asset Management N.V. decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 8.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,098,045 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 196,475 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for about 0.9% of APG Asset Management N.V.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. APG Asset Management N.V. owned 0.20% of Home Depot worth $467,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Price Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 138.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 124 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 243.9% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 141 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 120.5% during the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 247 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 138.8% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Home Depot news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 13,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.22, for a total value of $3,738,220.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,736 shares in the company, valued at $14,086,229.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 41,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.83, for a total transaction of $11,738,029.01. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HD stock traded down $4.97 during trading on Friday, reaching $269.66. The company had a trading volume of 5,243,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,883,362. Home Depot Inc has a 52 week low of $140.63 and a 52 week high of $292.95. The company has a market cap of $295.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.17, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $274.28 and a 200 day moving average of $237.58.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.82. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.91% and a negative return on equity of 583.91%. The company had revenue of $38.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.17 earnings per share. Home Depot’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Home Depot Inc will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 2nd. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.54%.

HD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $260.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $286.33.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

