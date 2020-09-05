Homrich & Berg Increases Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Homrich & Berg boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,342 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,841 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LOW. Peoples Bank OH lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.6% in the second quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 4,750 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 11,751 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 4,098 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 5,506 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.0% in the second quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 8,980 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 74.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

In other news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 62,838 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total value of $10,577,520.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,967 shares in the company, valued at $12,282,535.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LOW has been the subject of several recent research reports. BofA Securities upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $176.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $151.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.88.

Shares of LOW traded down $5.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $156.39. 6,297,112 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,387,489. The company has a market cap of $122.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.50. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.00 and a 1 year high of $171.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $154.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $27.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.24 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 228.17% and a net margin of 7.12%. The company’s revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 21st will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 20th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.46%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

See Also: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.