IHT Real Estate Protocol Hits One Day Trading Volume of $11,586.00 (IHT)

IHT Real Estate Protocol (CURRENCY:IHT) traded down 8.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 5th. IHT Real Estate Protocol has a market capitalization of $913,458.59 and $11,586.00 worth of IHT Real Estate Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, IHT Real Estate Protocol has traded down 22% against the U.S. dollar. One IHT Real Estate Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, OEX, Upbit and CoinTiger.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001487 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00042719 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005011 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $508.38 or 0.05082479 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002322 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003786 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00032155 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00048391 BTC.

IHT Real Estate Protocol Token Profile

IHT Real Estate Protocol (IHT) is a token. It was first traded on December 12th, 2017. IHT Real Estate Protocol’s total supply is 996,491,162 tokens and its circulating supply is 989,061,136 tokens. IHT Real Estate Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ihtcoin. IHT Real Estate Protocol’s official website is ihtcoin.com.

IHT Real Estate Protocol Token Trading

IHT Real Estate Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cashierest, HitBTC, Bittrex, Gate.io, OEX, DDEX, LBank, CoinTiger, CoinBene, Allbit, Kucoin and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IHT Real Estate Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IHT Real Estate Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IHT Real Estate Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

