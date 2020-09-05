Iluka Resources (OTCMKTS:ILKAF) Stock Price Down 1.9%

Iluka Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ILKAF)’s stock price was down 1.9% on Friday . The company traded as low as $7.12 and last traded at $7.12. Approximately 200 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 1,108 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.26.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.75.

About Iluka Resources (OTCMKTS:ILKAF)

Iluka Resources Limited engages in the exploration, project development, mining, processing, marketing, and rehabilitation of mineral sands. The company operates through Jacinth-Ambrosia/Mid West, Cataby/South West, Sierra Rutile, Mining Area C, and United States/Murray Basin segments. It produces zircon; titanium dioxide products of rutile and synthetic rutile; and ilmenite, as well as activated carbon and iron concentrate products.

Featured Story: Circuit Breakers

Receive News & Ratings for Iluka Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iluka Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.