ImageCoin 24-Hour Volume Reaches $3.71 Million (IMG)

ImageCoin (CURRENCY:IMG) traded 14.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 5th. ImageCoin has a market capitalization of $638,466.52 and $3.71 million worth of ImageCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ImageCoin has traded down 23.9% against the U.S. dollar. One ImageCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0627 or 0.00000614 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and Crex24.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ImageCoin alerts:

Purex (PUREX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001481 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000030 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000010 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 22.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000100 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ImageCoin Profile

ImageCoin (IMG) is a coin. ImageCoin’s total supply is 10,184,985 coins. The official website for ImageCoin is imagecoin.imagehosty.com. ImageCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ImageCoin Coin Trading

ImageCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ImageCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ImageCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ImageCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ImageCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ImageCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.