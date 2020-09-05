Independent Franchise Partners LLP Sells 483,752 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Independent Franchise Partners LLP decreased its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 33.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 973,423 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 483,752 shares during the period. Facebook accounts for approximately 2.2% of Independent Franchise Partners LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Independent Franchise Partners LLP’s holdings in Facebook were worth $221,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Watson Rebecca purchased a new position in shares of Facebook during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Facebook by 262.5% in the second quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 145 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Facebook in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its stake in Facebook by 33.9% in the second quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 257 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 65.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Facebook news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 194 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.52, for a total value of $44,914.88. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $758,459.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,133 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.39, for a total transaction of $296,154.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,182 shares in the company, valued at $1,093,132.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,631 shares of company stock worth $9,014,842. 14.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FB traded down $8.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $282.73. 30,247,846 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,899,107. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $137.10 and a 12-month high of $304.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $259.90 and a 200 day moving average of $217.06. The firm has a market cap of $861.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.25.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.36. Facebook had a net margin of 31.29% and a return on equity of 22.90%. The firm had revenue of $18.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.29 billion. Analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 price objective (up from $245.00) on shares of Facebook in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective (up previously from $275.00) on shares of Facebook in a report on Friday, July 31st. BofA Securities boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 target price (up previously from $240.00) on shares of Facebook in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $303.00 target price (up previously from $265.00) on shares of Facebook in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, forty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $279.42.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

