Independent Oil & Gas (LON:IOG) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $13.46

Shares of Independent Oil & Gas PLC (LON:IOG) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.46 and traded as high as $15.00. Independent Oil & Gas shares last traded at $14.50, with a volume of 237,135 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on IOG shares. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Independent Oil & Gas in a research note on Friday, July 31st. FinnCap reissued a “corporate” rating on shares of Independent Oil & Gas in a research note on Friday, July 31st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 257.92, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 6.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 13.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 12.93. The company has a market cap of $67.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.00.

Independent Oil & Gas (LON:IOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported GBX (0.80) (($0.01)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Independent Oil and Gas plc explores for and develops oil and gas properties in the North Sea, the United Kingdom. It primarily focuses on the development of hydrocarbon reserves, as well as the acquisition, trading, and monetization of its license interests. The company 100% working interests in the Blythe gas field in the southern North Sea; the Skipper license located to the south east of the Shetlands in the northern North Sea; and the Nailsworth, Elland, and Southwark fields in the southern North Sea.

