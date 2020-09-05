Indivior (LON:INDV) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $116.39

Indivior PLC (LON:INDV)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $116.39 and traded as high as $120.80. Indivior shares last traded at $116.50, with a volume of 1,494,460 shares traded.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on INDV. Jefferies Financial Group raised Indivior to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from GBX 70 ($0.91) to GBX 200 ($2.61) in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Indivior from GBX 45 ($0.59) to GBX 85 ($1.11) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd.

Get Indivior alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 116.39 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 71.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $836.91 million and a PE ratio of -5.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 489.66, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.72.

About Indivior (LON:INDV)

Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence. The company's product pipeline focuses on treating opioid use disorder, alcohol use disorder, opiate overdose, and schizophrenia. It markets and promotes SUBLOCADE injection for subcutaneous use; and SUBOXONE sublingual film, SUBOXONE sublingual tablet, and SUBUTEX sublingual tablet, as well as sells legacy analgesic products that include Temgesic, Burpex, and Buprenex.

Read More: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Indivior Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Indivior and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.