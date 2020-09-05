INT Price Down 36.4% This Week (INT)

INT (CURRENCY:INT) traded 23.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 5th. In the last week, INT has traded down 36.4% against the dollar. One INT coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0163 or 0.00000160 BTC on popular exchanges. INT has a total market capitalization of $7.33 million and approximately $387,916.00 worth of INT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001474 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00042624 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 25.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00004724 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $500.07 or 0.04917032 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002304 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003843 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00032330 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00048156 BTC.

INT Coin Profile

INT (CRYPTO:INT) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 1st, 2017. INT’s total supply is 960,329,508 coins and its circulating supply is 449,560,377 coins. INT’s official Twitter account is @INTCHAIN. The official website for INT is intchain.io.

Buying and Selling INT

INT can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as INT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire INT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase INT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

