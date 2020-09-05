Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) is TCG Advisors LP’s 10th Largest Position

TCG Advisors LP reduced its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) by 47.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 178,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 158,748 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF comprises 2.2% of TCG Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. TCG Advisors LP owned approximately 0.19% of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF worth $3,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 51,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 5,677 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 145,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,170,000 after buying an additional 11,671 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 383,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,376,000 after buying an additional 5,816 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 98,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after buying an additional 24,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 68.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 18,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 7,645 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:BSCM remained flat at $$21.88 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 749,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 514,010. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $18.16 and a 52-week high of $23.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.58.

