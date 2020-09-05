Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) is TCG Advisors LP’s 6th Largest Position

TCG Advisors LP increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) by 63.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 224,502 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 87,345 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.7% of TCG Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. TCG Advisors LP owned about 0.37% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF worth $4,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 245,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,338,000 after acquiring an additional 39,524 shares in the last quarter. FCA Corp TX increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 173.5% in the 2nd quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 322,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,013,000 after acquiring an additional 204,469 shares in the last quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,542,000. Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 909.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 263,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,724,000 after acquiring an additional 236,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 225,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,898,000 after buying an additional 53,200 shares in the last quarter.

BSCN traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.87. 2,153 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 323,647. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.45. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $16.71 and a 12-month high of $22.55.

