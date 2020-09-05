Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTF) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $104.35

Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTF) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $104.35 and traded as low as $99.00. Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF shares last traded at $104.58, with a volume of 89,060 shares traded.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $104.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.42.

Get Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC increased its position in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 1,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new position in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $256,000. Niemann Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $268,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $284,000.

Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF Company Profile (NASDAQ:PTF)

PowerShares Dynamic Technology Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Technology Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks of the United States technology companies. These are companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing technology-related products and services, including computer hardware and software, Internet, electronics and semiconductors, and communication technologies.

See Also: Depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.