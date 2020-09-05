Ironveld (LON:IRON) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.91

Ironveld PLC (LON:IRON)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.91 and traded as low as $0.85. Ironveld shares last traded at $0.85, with a volume of 6,032,985 shares changing hands.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.91 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $6.22 million and a PE ratio of -8.50.

About Ironveld (LON:IRON)

Ironveld Plc, an exploration and development company, engages in the mining, exploration, processing, and smelting of vanadiferous and titaniferous magnite. It owns interest in the iron, vanadium, and titanium project located on the Northern Limb of the Bushveld Complex in Limpopo Province, South Africa.

