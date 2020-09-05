Iungo (ING) Price Hits $0.0005 on Exchanges

Iungo (CURRENCY:ING) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 5th. One Iungo token can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit, IDEX and Kucoin. Iungo has a market capitalization of $20,338.21 and $3.00 worth of Iungo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Iungo has traded down 11.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001473 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00042162 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 23% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00004878 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $504.59 or 0.04945685 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002311 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003869 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00032405 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00047972 BTC.

Iungo Token Profile

Iungo is a token. Its launch date was September 21st, 2017. Iungo’s total supply is 62,553,604 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 tokens. Iungo’s official message board is medium.com/@iungo. Iungo’s official Twitter account is @IUNGOnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Iungo is iungo.network. The Reddit community for Iungo is /r/iungo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Iungo

Iungo can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Kucoin and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Iungo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Iungo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Iungo using one of the exchanges listed above.

