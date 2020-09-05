Iungo Trading 11.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days (ING)

Iungo (CURRENCY:ING) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 5th. One Iungo token can currently be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, IDEX and YoBit. In the last seven days, Iungo has traded down 11.5% against the dollar. Iungo has a market capitalization of $20,338.21 and approximately $3.00 worth of Iungo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001473 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00042162 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 23% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00004878 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $504.59 or 0.04945685 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002311 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003869 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00032405 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00047972 BTC.

About Iungo

Iungo (CRYPTO:ING) is a token. It was first traded on September 21st, 2017. Iungo’s total supply is 62,553,604 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 tokens. The official website for Iungo is iungo.network. Iungo’s official Twitter account is @IUNGOnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Iungo is /r/iungo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Iungo is medium.com/@iungo.

Buying and Selling Iungo

Iungo can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, YoBit and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Iungo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Iungo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Iungo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

