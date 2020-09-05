JCDecaux (OTCMKTS:JCDXF) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $17.99

JCDecaux SA (OTCMKTS:JCDXF)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.99 and traded as high as $19.25. JCDecaux shares last traded at $19.25, with a volume of 500 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on JCDXF shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of JCDecaux in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of JCDecaux in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of JCDecaux in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of JCDecaux in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of JCDecaux in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. JCDecaux currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.99 and its 200 day moving average is $19.66.

JCDecaux Company Profile (OTCMKTS:JCDXF)

JCDecaux SA engages in outdoor advertising activities worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment is involved in advertising in shopping malls; renting street furniture; selling and renting equipment; and the provision of cleaning, maintenance, and other services.

