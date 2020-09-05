Jefferies Financial Group Inc (NYSE:JEF) is Moerus Capital Management LLC’s Largest Position

Moerus Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc (NYSE:JEF) by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,931,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 247,403 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group accounts for 16.7% of Moerus Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Moerus Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.72% of Jefferies Financial Group worth $30,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 37.7% during the second quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 3,532,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,926,000 after purchasing an additional 966,558 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 369.3% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,259,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778,182 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 10.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,958,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,767,000 after purchasing an additional 178,462 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP boosted its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 90,274.5% during the second quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,270,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 1,500.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,240,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162,570 shares during the last quarter. 70.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JEF traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.85. 1,071,299 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,082,010. Jefferies Financial Group Inc has a 12-month low of $11.20 and a 12-month high of $24.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.85. The firm has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 1.44.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $844.30 million. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 10.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Jefferies Financial Group Inc will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 14th. Jefferies Financial Group’s payout ratio is 45.45%.

In other news, President Brian P. Friedman purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.27 per share, with a total value of $81,350.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 14.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JEF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Jefferies Financial Group from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st.

About Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group Inc, a financial services company, engages in investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. the company also offers equities research, sales, and trading services; equity finance services comprising financing, securities lending, and other prime brokerage services; and wealth management services to high net worth individuals, their families and businesses, private equity and venture funds, and small institutions.

