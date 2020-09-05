Jetcoin Price Hits $0.0256 on Top Exchanges (JET)

Jetcoin (CURRENCY:JET) traded 20.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. Over the last seven days, Jetcoin has traded 21.8% lower against the dollar. Jetcoin has a market cap of $202,136.37 and $223,811.00 worth of Jetcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Jetcoin token can currently be bought for about $0.0256 or 0.00000257 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Jetcoin alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001486 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00042812 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005038 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $508.81 or 0.05109828 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002329 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003762 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00032077 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00048727 BTC.

Jetcoin Token Profile

Jetcoin is a token. It was first traded on September 12th, 2017. Jetcoin’s total supply is 80,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,888,005 tokens. Jetcoin’s official Twitter account is @jetcoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Jetcoin is /r/Jetcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Jetcoin’s official website is jetcoin.io.

Jetcoin Token Trading

Jetcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jetcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jetcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Jetcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Jetcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jetcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.