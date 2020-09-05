Jibrel Network (JNT) Price Tops $0.0189 on Top Exchanges

Jibrel Network (CURRENCY:JNT) traded down 7.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 5th. One Jibrel Network token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0189 or 0.00000189 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, HitBTC, Coinrail and Kucoin. Jibrel Network has a total market cap of $3.22 million and approximately $6,960.00 worth of Jibrel Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Jibrel Network has traded 27.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Jibrel Network alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001487 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00042719 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005011 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $508.38 or 0.05082479 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002322 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003786 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00032155 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00048391 BTC.

Jibrel Network Token Profile

Jibrel Network (JNT) is a token. It was first traded on January 26th, 2018. Jibrel Network’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 170,126,886 tokens. The official website for Jibrel Network is jibrel.network. The Reddit community for Jibrel Network is /r/jibrelnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Jibrel Network’s official message board is medium.com/@jibrelnetwork. Jibrel Network’s official Twitter account is @www.twitter.com/jibrelnetwork/.

Jibrel Network Token Trading

Jibrel Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Bibox, Kucoin, Coinrail, Gate.io and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jibrel Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jibrel Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jibrel Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Jibrel Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jibrel Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.