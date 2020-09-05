John Laing Environmental Assets Group Lt (LON:JLEN) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $120.73

John Laing Environmental Assets Group Lt (LON:JLEN)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $120.73 and traded as low as $117.00. John Laing Environmental Assets Group Lt shares last traded at $117.00, with a volume of 717,541 shares traded.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 120.73 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 116.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $639.66 million and a PE ratio of 10.73.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be given a GBX 1.69 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. This is a positive change from John Laing Environmental Assets Group Lt’s previous dividend of $1.67. This represents a dividend yield of 1.43%. John Laing Environmental Assets Group Lt’s payout ratio is currently 64.22%.

John Laing Environmental Assets Group Lt Company Profile (LON:JLEN)

John Laing Environmental Assets Group Limited specializes in investments in environmental infrastructure including wind projects, water and waste management, solar projects and renewables in United Kingdom.

