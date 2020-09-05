Jupiter Hits Market Cap of $17,537.33 (JUP)

Jupiter (CURRENCY:JUP) traded 18.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 5th. Jupiter has a market capitalization of $17,537.33 and approximately $16.00 worth of Jupiter was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Jupiter has traded down 30.1% against the US dollar. One Jupiter coin can currently be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010064 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002372 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.60 or 0.00106471 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 26% against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00039191 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.13 or 0.01577972 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.20 or 0.00182767 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000289 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000747 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.81 or 0.00168851 BTC.

Jupiter Profile

Jupiter’s total supply is 13,600,388 coins. The official message board for Jupiter is gojupiter.tech/roadmap-info. The official website for Jupiter is gojupiter.tech.

Jupiter Coin Trading

Jupiter can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jupiter directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jupiter should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jupiter using one of the exchanges listed above.

