KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) Short Interest Update

KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 5,450,000 shares, an increase of 14.0% from the July 30th total of 4,780,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,460,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days. Approximately 3.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In related news, insider William Byron Jr. Bright sold 2,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.11, for a total transaction of $58,635.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 52,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,277,227.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get KBR alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KBR. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KBR during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in KBR in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in KBR in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in KBR in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Finally, Value Holdings Management CO. LLC acquired a new position in KBR in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $207,000.

KBR stock traded down $0.34 on Friday, hitting $24.60. 1,915,111 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,456,466. KBR has a 1-year low of $12.00 and a 1-year high of $31.92. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -111.81 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.25 and a 200-day moving average of $22.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The construction company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. KBR had a negative net margin of 0.50% and a positive return on equity of 13.83%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that KBR will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. KBR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.67%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KBR. UBS Group raised shares of KBR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of KBR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of KBR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of KBR in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KBR from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. KBR currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.60.

KBR Company Profile

KBR, Inc provides professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Services, Technology & Consulting, and Engineering & Construction. The Government Services segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

Recommended Story: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Receive News & Ratings for KBR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KBR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.