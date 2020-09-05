Kingspan Group (LON:KGP) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $208.20

Shares of Kingspan Group plc (LON:KGP) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $208.20 and traded as low as $68.05. Kingspan Group shares last traded at $68.60, with a volume of 116,845 shares.

Separately, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Kingspan Group from GBX 4,200 ($54.88) to GBX 4,800 ($62.72) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 65.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 208.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.72 million and a P/E ratio of 36.33.

About Kingspan Group (LON:KGP)

Kingspan Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions for the construction sector in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Insulated Panels, Insulation Boards, Light & Air, Water & Energy, and Data & Flooring Technology.

