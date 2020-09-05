Kryll Price Tops $0.10 on Exchanges (KRL)

Kryll (CURRENCY:KRL) traded down 7.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 5th. One Kryll token can now be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00001028 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Kryll has traded 10.3% lower against the dollar. Kryll has a total market cap of $3.14 million and $137,337.00 worth of Kryll was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001474 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00042624 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 25.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00004724 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $500.07 or 0.04917032 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002304 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003843 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00032330 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00048156 BTC.

About Kryll

KRL is a token. Its genesis date was April 30th, 2018. Kryll’s total supply is 49,417,348 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,000,443 tokens. The official website for Kryll is kryll.io. The Reddit community for Kryll is /r/Kryll_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kryll’s official Twitter account is @kryll_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Kryll is medium.com/@kryll_io.

Kryll Token Trading

Kryll can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kryll directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kryll should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kryll using one of the exchanges listed above.

