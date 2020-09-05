LiquidApps (DAPP) Trading 49.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

LiquidApps (CURRENCY:DAPP) traded down 15.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. One LiquidApps token can now be bought for approximately $0.0206 or 0.00000206 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network, HitBTC and Switcheo Network. LiquidApps has a market cap of $14.24 million and $181,090.00 worth of LiquidApps was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, LiquidApps has traded 49.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Hive (HIVE) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001666 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000030 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 25.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001445 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 19% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001939 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 39.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

PHANTOM (XPH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.00 or 0.00129939 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000019 BTC.

LiquidApps Token Profile

DAPP is a token. LiquidApps’ total supply is 1,041,660,192 tokens and its circulating supply is 690,047,766 tokens. The official website for LiquidApps is www.liquidapps.io. The official message board for LiquidApps is medium.com/@liquidapps. The Reddit community for LiquidApps is /r/LiquidApps and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LiquidApps’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

LiquidApps Token Trading

LiquidApps can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Bancor Network and Switcheo Network. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiquidApps directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LiquidApps should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LiquidApps using one of the exchanges listed above.

