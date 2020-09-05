LiteBitcoin (LBTC) Market Cap Achieves $4,526.85

LiteBitcoin (CURRENCY:LBTC) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 5th. One LiteBitcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit. During the last seven days, LiteBitcoin has traded down 32.4% against the US dollar. LiteBitcoin has a total market cap of $4,526.85 and approximately $3.00 worth of LiteBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get LiteBitcoin alerts:

Footy Cash (XFT) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004315 BTC.

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded down 77.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Scrypt (BTCS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Canada eCoin (CDN) traded up 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000071 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitmark (BTM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000818 BTC.

BunnyCoin (BUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Nyancoin (NYAN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

LiteBitcoin Profile

LiteBitcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on August 11th, 2017. LiteBitcoin’s total supply is 172,585,874 coins and its circulating supply is 28,940,333 coins. The official website for LiteBitcoin is www.lbtc.info. LiteBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @Lite_Bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling LiteBitcoin

LiteBitcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiteBitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LiteBitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LiteBitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for LiteBitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LiteBitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.