London Co. of Virginia Acquires 1,699 Shares of Ingevity Corp (NYSE:NGVT)

London Co. of Virginia increased its holdings in Ingevity Corp (NYSE:NGVT) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 502,350 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares during the quarter. London Co. of Virginia owned approximately 1.22% of Ingevity worth $26,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Ingevity by 5.8% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,426,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,192,000 after buying an additional 77,895 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Ingevity by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,361,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,931,000 after buying an additional 42,780 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Ingevity by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 747,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,313,000 after buying an additional 31,839 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Ingevity by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 631,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,244,000 after buying an additional 115,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ingevity by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 602,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,669,000 after buying an additional 157,808 shares in the last quarter. 91.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NGVT. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Ingevity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Ingevity from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Ingevity in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of Ingevity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ingevity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

Shares of NGVT stock traded up $1.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $59.23. The stock had a trading volume of 275,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,715. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $58.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.81. Ingevity Corp has a 52-week low of $24.92 and a 52-week high of $94.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. Ingevity had a net margin of 13.89% and a return on equity of 36.42%. The firm had revenue of $270.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ingevity Corp will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ingevity

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and carbon materials in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles, and boats.

