London Co. of Virginia Acquires 276,507 Shares of Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS)

London Co. of Virginia grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,339,149 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 276,507 shares during the quarter. London Co. of Virginia owned approximately 0.80% of Skyworks Solutions worth $171,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SWKS. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,830,161 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,325,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127,661 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 548.5% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 672,836 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $60,139,000 after purchasing an additional 569,090 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 175.7% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 624,966 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $45,907,000 after purchasing an additional 398,263 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,507,915 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $313,537,000 after purchasing an additional 398,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robecosam AG increased its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 537.9% during the 2nd quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 446,500 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $57,089,000 after purchasing an additional 376,500 shares during the last quarter. 76.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SWKS. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $102.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $127.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Skyworks Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.88.

NASDAQ:SWKS traded down $0.90 on Friday, hitting $139.01. The company had a trading volume of 3,227,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,593,999. Skyworks Solutions Inc has a 52 week low of $67.90 and a 52 week high of $154.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.65, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $141.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.27.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.13. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 24.13% and a return on equity of 20.73%. The business had revenue of $736.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $690.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions Inc will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 11th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 10th. This is a boost from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 35.03%.

In other news, Director David J. Aldrich sold 15,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.42, for a total value of $2,180,742.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 135,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,529,338.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director P Mcglade David sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.01, for a total transaction of $1,912,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $351,004.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 55,225 shares of company stock valued at $7,720,850. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

