London Co. of Virginia Acquires 358,618 Shares of Armstrong World Industries Inc (NYSE:AWI)

London Co. of Virginia increased its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries Inc (NYSE:AWI) by 16.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,572,393 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 358,618 shares during the quarter. Armstrong World Industries comprises about 1.6% of London Co. of Virginia’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. London Co. of Virginia owned approximately 5.37% of Armstrong World Industries worth $200,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in Armstrong World Industries by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 42,499 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,313,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Armstrong World Industries by 113.5% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 363 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Armstrong World Industries by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,401 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Armstrong World Industries by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,915 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, Fort L.P. boosted its position in Armstrong World Industries by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 25,811 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,050,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period.

In other news, SVP Charles M. Chiappone sold 6,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.95, for a total transaction of $473,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,386,440.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AWI stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $71.40. 299,836 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 331,904. Armstrong World Industries Inc has a 52 week low of $62.03 and a 52 week high of $111.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.52, a P/E/G ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 1.12.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.16). Armstrong World Industries had a positive return on equity of 56.59% and a negative net margin of 5.64%. The business had revenue of $202.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.05 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. Armstrong World Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Armstrong World Industries Inc will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 6th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 5th. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.74%.

AWI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 31st. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $88.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.17.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

