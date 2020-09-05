London Co. of Virginia Boosts Stake in Black Knight Inc (NYSE:BKI)

London Co. of Virginia grew its stake in shares of Black Knight Inc (NYSE:BKI) by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,838,250 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 381,639 shares during the quarter. London Co. of Virginia owned 1.23% of Black Knight worth $133,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BKI. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Black Knight during the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Black Knight during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in shares of Black Knight by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 21,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after buying an additional 6,690 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Black Knight by 498.8% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after buying an additional 16,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Black Knight by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 115,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,702,000 after buying an additional 7,144 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BKI traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $81.57. 1,092,596 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 661,621. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $77.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.23. The company has a market capitalization of $12.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Black Knight Inc has a 12 month low of $50.01 and a 12 month high of $85.98.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05. Black Knight had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The firm had revenue of $293.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Black Knight Inc will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BKI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Black Knight from $83.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Black Knight from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Black Knight from $78.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Black Knight from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Black Knight from $88.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.30.

Black Knight Company Profile

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions to the mortgage and consumer loan, real estate, and capital market verticals in the United States. Its Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprises MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans that automates various areas of loan servicing; Bankruptcy / Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of different workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors by automating billing and invoice process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

