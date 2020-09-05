London Co. of Virginia Buys 123,273 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

London Co. of Virginia lifted its holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 26.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 588,549 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 123,273 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia owned 0.57% of Cintas worth $156,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new position in Cintas during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Cintas by 61.3% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 121 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in Cintas during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Cintas by 83.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 165 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Cintas during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.67% of the company’s stock.

CTAS stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $331.11. 604,283 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 351,653. Cintas Co. has a 1 year low of $154.33 and a 1 year high of $344.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $310.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $256.80. The stock has a market cap of $34.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.15.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.13. Cintas had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 27.57%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. Cintas’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 8.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CTAS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $249.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $302.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cintas in a research report on Sunday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $318.00 to $347.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $263.70.

In other Cintas news, Director Ronald W. Tysoe sold 3,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.18, for a total transaction of $1,256,066.14. Also, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 17,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.31, for a total transaction of $5,635,821.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 42,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,618,571.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

