London Co. of Virginia Decreases Stock Holdings in MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI)

London Co. of Virginia trimmed its stake in shares of MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,264,691 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 232,091 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia owned approximately 5.65% of MBIA worth $23,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in MBIA by 598.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,053 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 6,043 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in MBIA during the second quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in MBIA by 10.0% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 162,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after buying an additional 14,700 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in MBIA by 71.9% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 89,184 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 37,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in MBIA by 96.1% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,318 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 4,566 shares during the last quarter. 86.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other MBIA news, Director Charles R. Rinehart sold 25,000 shares of MBIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.11, for a total transaction of $202,750.00. Also, Director Charles R. Rinehart sold 23,967 shares of MBIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.54, for a total value of $204,678.18. Following the sale, the director now owns 226,778 shares in the company, valued at $1,936,684.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 98,967 shares of company stock worth $806,428 over the last three months. 8.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE MBI traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,123,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 579,591. The company has a market capitalization of $471.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 1.09. MBIA Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.93 and a 12-month high of $10.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.02, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.93 and a 200-day moving average of $7.54.

MBIA (NYSE:MBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported ($1.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.88). MBIA had a negative net margin of 128.21% and a negative return on equity of 14.43%.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of MBIA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th.

MBIA Company Profile

MBIA Inc provides financial guarantee insurance services to public finance markets. It operates through U.S. Public Finance Insurance, and International and Structured Finance Insurance segments. The company issues financial guarantees for municipal bonds, including tax-exempt and taxable indebtedness of the U.S.

