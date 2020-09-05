London Co. of Virginia Grows Position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI)

London Co. of Virginia boosted its stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,613,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 33,971 shares during the quarter. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH makes up 2.1% of London Co. of Virginia’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. London Co. of Virginia owned 0.38% of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH worth $270,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in the 2nd quarter worth about $305,725,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 295.6% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,252,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $180,921,000 after acquiring an additional 936,212 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 430.8% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,038,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $173,774,000 after acquiring an additional 842,770 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 678.9% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 559,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,844,000 after acquiring an additional 487,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,798,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $981,675,000 after acquiring an additional 424,601 shares during the last quarter. 93.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH alerts:

CCI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co lowered CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $188.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Barclays initiated coverage on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $197.00 target price for the company. UBS Group raised their target price on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research note on Friday, June 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.64.

In related news, COO James D. Young sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.10, for a total value of $978,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 192,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,425,944.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.19, for a total value of $328,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,476.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,663,160 in the last 90 days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CCI traded down $1.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $160.59. 1,749,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,520,703. The stock has a market cap of $67.86 billion, a PE ratio of 89.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.62. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a 12 month low of $114.18 and a 12 month high of $180.00.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH had a net margin of 14.90% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s payout ratio is 84.36%.

About CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Recommended Story: Bar Chart

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI).

Receive News & Ratings for CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.